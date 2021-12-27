Raymond James & Associates Has $35.93 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $35,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $230,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $145.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

