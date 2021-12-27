Raymond James & Associates Has $36.81 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,286 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $36,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ross Stores by 42.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,480 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1,186.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,178 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.15.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $110.16 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.62 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.42.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

