Raymond James & Associates Has $37.14 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,681 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Splunk worth $37,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.75.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $115.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.63 and a 200-day moving average of $142.25. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $184.71.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,305 shares of company stock valued at $501,107. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

