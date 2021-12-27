Raymond James & Associates Has $37.98 Million Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.14% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $37,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $230,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,012.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $976.50 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,053.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,094.43.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

