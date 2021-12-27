Raymond James & Associates Has $41.14 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Copart worth $41,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,316,000 after acquiring an additional 133,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Copart by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after acquiring an additional 877,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,559,000 after acquiring an additional 74,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,362,000 after acquiring an additional 343,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $146.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.74.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

