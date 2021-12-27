Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116,404 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.37% of Altice USA worth $34,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $16.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

