Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,986 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $36,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 63.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of HDB opened at $63.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

