Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.29% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $35,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after buying an additional 116,738 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 512,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter.

VNLA opened at $49.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

