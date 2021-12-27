Raymond James & Associates Purchases 133,225 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $36,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,105,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,901,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,804,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 98,491 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 58,114 shares during the period.

BATS DIVO opened at $37.90 on Monday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49.

