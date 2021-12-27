Raymond James & Associates Purchases 13,546 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Biogen worth $42,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $235.41 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $221.72 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.