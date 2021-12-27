Raymond James & Associates Purchases 7,052 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.27% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $41,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $164.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.31 and a 200 day moving average of $164.19. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.45 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

