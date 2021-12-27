Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $36,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,023,000 after buying an additional 1,517,606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,610,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,257,000 after purchasing an additional 605,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 562,660 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,292,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,802,000 after purchasing an additional 188,965 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,522 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.