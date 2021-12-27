Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,258 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.81% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $35,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $106.15 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.88 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.81.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

