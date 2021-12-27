Raymond James & Associates Sells 166,738 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 166,738 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.29% of LKQ worth $42,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,023,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,618,000 after purchasing an additional 382,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in LKQ by 17.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after buying an additional 1,685,195 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in LKQ by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

