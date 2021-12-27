Raymond James & Associates Sells 19,168 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,168 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $35,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Constellation Brands by 8.8% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 28.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $244.04 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $245.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

