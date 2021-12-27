Raymond James & Associates Sells 28,680 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,680 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $37,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $61,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 82.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD stock opened at $130.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $137.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.92.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

