Raymond James & Associates Sells 48,341 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,341 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.27% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $42,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $115.05 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

