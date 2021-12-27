Raymond James & Associates Sells 59,529 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,521,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,529 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $38,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,732 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 71,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,739,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.