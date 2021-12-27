Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,481 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $24,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

DSI opened at $92.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.46. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $93.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

