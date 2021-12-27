Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 205,999 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,999 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $22,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 173,425 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 92,350 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 661,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 693,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 256,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

