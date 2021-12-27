Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $21,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $381.17 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.