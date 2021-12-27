Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,414 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $21,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 31,817 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 28.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 38.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter.

BST opened at $49.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $62.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

