Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 146,843 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,433,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.39% of Royce Value Trust worth $25,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 141,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $19.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

