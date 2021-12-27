Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 31,162 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,162 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.21% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $25,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $36.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

