Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 55,571 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,571 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 9.49% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $24,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IFV opened at $22.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.