Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Cummins worth $22,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cummins by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Cummins by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after buying an additional 476,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after buying an additional 277,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,250,677,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $213.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

