Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Delta Air Lines worth $22,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 227,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 94.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 29,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of -302.28 and a beta of 1.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.