Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $24,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Illumina by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Illumina by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $59,282,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $382.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.94. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.70.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,023. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

