Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $21.81 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $21,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,167,000 after purchasing an additional 436,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,397,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,135,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,960,000 after acquiring an additional 177,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,830,000 after acquiring an additional 170,736 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 139,588 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $86.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.03.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

