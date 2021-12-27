Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $22.08 Million Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.60% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $22,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 86.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $440.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $434.69 and its 200-day moving average is $419.70. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $338.18 and a 1 year high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

