Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $22.59 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,117 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Nucor worth $22,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $114.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average of $106.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

