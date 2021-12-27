Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $24.52 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,174,000 after buying an additional 76,562 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after buying an additional 317,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $698.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $616.88. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $465.50 and a 1-year high of $719.91. The stock has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

