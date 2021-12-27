Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,296 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 616.3% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after buying an additional 5,300,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $105.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.77. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

