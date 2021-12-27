Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 47,732 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,732 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.30% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $22,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 778.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after buying an additional 441,971 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2,447.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 221,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $44.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

