Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 67,940 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,940 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $22,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $112.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.40. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.46 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

