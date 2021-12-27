Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $21,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 685.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $71.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.44. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

