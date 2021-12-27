Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

IEF opened at $115.32 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $120.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

