Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $22.42 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 325,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,422,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,519,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,017,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,964,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of IMCG opened at $72.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average is $71.22. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

