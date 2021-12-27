Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/8/2021 – Avid Bioservices had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Avid Bioservices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

12/8/2021 – Avid Bioservices was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

12/8/2021 – Avid Bioservices had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Avid Bioservices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

11/2/2021 – Avid Bioservices was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 474,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,117. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 232.86 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 13.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,324 shares of company stock worth $561,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,560,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,588,000 after acquiring an additional 548,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,572,000 after acquiring an additional 53,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,135,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,423,000 after acquiring an additional 274,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,402 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,464,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,155,000 after acquiring an additional 277,360 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

