Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: MMLP):

12/22/2021 – Martin Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks."

12/21/2021 – Martin Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Martin Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Martin Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – Martin Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Martin Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Martin Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Martin Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Martin Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2021 – Martin Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Martin Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $2.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 909,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

