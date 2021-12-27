Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASOS (ASC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ASOS (LON: ASC):
- 12/23/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($66.06) price target on the stock.
- 12/21/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 12/17/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,040 ($40.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/17/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 12/10/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,040 ($40.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 11/17/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 4,050 ($53.51) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 11/11/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 11/10/2021 – ASOS had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($66.06) price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.85) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:ASC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,307 ($30.48). The stock had a trading volume of 120,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,460.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,442.15. ASOS Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($79.20).
In other ASOS news, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,539 ($33.54) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($16,772.36). Also, insider Mathew Dunn bought 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,387 ($31.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,466.29 ($131,412.72). Insiders purchased a total of 9,167 shares of company stock worth $21,642,629 in the last 90 days.
