Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASOS (ASC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ASOS (LON: ASC):

12/23/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($66.06) price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/17/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,040 ($40.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/17/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/10/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,040 ($40.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/17/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 4,050 ($53.51) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/11/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/10/2021 – ASOS had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($66.06) price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – ASOS had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($66.06) price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.85) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:ASC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,307 ($30.48). The stock had a trading volume of 120,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,460.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,442.15. ASOS Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($79.20).

In other ASOS news, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,539 ($33.54) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($16,772.36). Also, insider Mathew Dunn bought 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,387 ($31.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,466.29 ($131,412.72). Insiders purchased a total of 9,167 shares of company stock worth $21,642,629 in the last 90 days.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

