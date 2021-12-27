Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/24/2021 – Sierra Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

12/16/2021 – Sierra Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/13/2021 – Sierra Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Sierra Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/6/2021 – Sierra Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Sierra Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2021 – Sierra Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/22/2021 – Sierra Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Sierra Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/28/2021 – Sierra Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BSRR opened at $27.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 32.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 197,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

