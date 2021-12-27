Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IN8bio (INAB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IN8bio (NASDAQ: INAB):

12/23/2021 – IN8bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

12/21/2021 – IN8bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/17/2021 – IN8bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

12/14/2021 – IN8bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/9/2021 – IN8bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

12/1/2021 – IN8bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – IN8bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

11/25/2021 – IN8bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – IN8bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

INAB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.15. 18,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,955. IN8bio Inc has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IN8bio Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter worth about $5,520,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter worth about $1,763,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter worth about $555,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter worth about $175,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

