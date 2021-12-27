RED Achieves Market Capitalization of $974,017.99 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. RED has a market capitalization of $974,017.99 and approximately $10,958.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RED has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.59 or 0.00305471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

