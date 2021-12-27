Reef Price Tops $0.0208 on Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Reef has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $339.11 million and $35.91 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.65 or 0.00385730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00045520 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 16,112,552,172 coins and its circulating supply is 16,297,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.