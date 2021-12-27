Reflexer Ungovernance Token Market Capitalization Reaches $107.69 Million (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 39% higher against the dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $107.69 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for $679.51 or 0.01336644 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,898.12 or 1.00119870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058790 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00033347 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,478 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

