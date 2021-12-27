Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $105,396,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after acquiring an additional 125,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 227.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after acquiring an additional 104,718 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $625.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $627.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $608.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

