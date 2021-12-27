Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.23

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 686994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.
Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.
About Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)
Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
