renBTC (RENBTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.67 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $49,990.23 or 1.00212157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market capitalization of $851.56 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renBTC has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00044991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007304 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 17,035 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

