renDOGE Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $534,080.47 and $23,284.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00061303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.34 or 0.07930134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00077311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00055714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,722.70 or 1.00000952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007660 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

